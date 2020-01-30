Dog starved to death, abandoned in cage in Ohio parking lot

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — An emaciated dog was abandoned and left to die in southern Ohio. Now, authorities are looking for the person or persons responsible.

Deputies found the dog in a rear parking lot of an abandoned business in Liberty Township, according to a Wednesday afternoon Facebook post from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. The dog had been starved to death.

The dog, which investigators believe is a Cane Corso, was left in a black wire cage with a plastic pan on the bottom.

It was already dead when authorities arrived on scene.

The sheriff’s office describes the dog as being black with white on its chest. It was wearing a red collar when it was found.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Dog Warden Kurt Merbs at (513) 785-6542.