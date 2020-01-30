Cloudy, quiet night on tap followed by Friday afternoon snow showers

Local schools close due to illness

CLEVELAND (WJW) - A cloudy, quiet night is in progress for northeast Ohioans.

There isn’t much wind to move the low-level moisture out. Therefore, sunshine is not expected in earnest until next week. Perhaps there will be just enough sun for the groundhog to see its shadow, and prompting a “6 more weeks of winter” forecast? We shall see.

Next up, a small chance for a mid-afternoon/evening snow showers across the southern and eastern areas Friday.

Nothing significant is expected. Looking ahead to this weekend (which includes Groundhog Day/Super Bowl Sunday) there’s a chance of a mix/snow to start.

There will, however, be a quiet finish.  Super Bowl Sunday is trending drier.  A big warm-up next week is in the weather cards as temperatures could push 60°!

