(WJW) - FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving would like to honor Patrolman Jason Fischer as one of Cleveland's Own.

Jason is an officer in Chagrin Falls.

In addition to keeping the community safe, Fischer contributes his time in the community during events like Shop with a Cop and Safety Town.

He's also involved with Chagrin Falls Classic, which raises funds for childhood cancer research.

