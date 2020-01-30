Cleveland Indians join rest of MLB in expanding netting to protect fans

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Before Opening Day at Progressive Field, the netting is going to get quite a bit longer.

The Cleveland Indians announced Wednesday they would be extending the netting down both foul lines.

The netting will cover the area from section 128 in the right field corner to section 174 in the left field corner.

The height of the netting will be increased to 33 feet, up from its current height of 23 feet, according to a press release from the team.

Fans will still be able to get pregame autographs through the net.

