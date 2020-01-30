Cleveland Heights lights up red for Travis Kelce

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) - Northeast Ohio is representing big in Super Bowl LIV.

Cleveland Heights is lighting up red for Tiger Nation's own Travis Kelce.

Now Chiefs TE, Kelce graduated from Cleveland Heights High School in 2008.

The community is celebrating by putting red lights everywhere and offering red lights to residents and businesses for free.

You can pick up a red bulb at Quintana’s on Thursday or Friday at 2200 South Taylor Road.

“The City of Cleveland Heights is so pleased to be able to cheer on our very own Travis Kelce - #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs. He is a great ambassador for our City and for our outstanding school system,” said Cleveland Heights Mayor Jason Stein.