CEO celebrated for telling people to put family over work

SYDNEY, Australia (WJW) – A CEO at Hustlr Agency in Sydney is making headlines for a post he wrote telling people to put family and their personal lives over work.

Hustlr is a digital media agency.

In a recent post on LinkedIn, Daniel Abrahams wrote:

No one should hide their personal life at work, or apologise for it. Do you need to pick the kids up from school? Go for it. Need to be home to accept a delivery of your new couch? Awesome. Text me a picture. We’re all human. Let’s be real about our lives.

He wrote about how he left work early that day because one of his children was receiving an award at school and he wanted to be there.

Abrahams is surprised some people see his commentary as revolutionary.

He says he hopes employers “see the need to bring a more personal, human touch to the workplace. It’s actually good for their business.”