Broadway’s hit musical ‘Hamilton’ heading to movie theaters with original cast

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Did you miss your shot at seeing Hamilton with the original Broadway cast? Well, here’s your chance.

The historical-based hip-hop musical is heading to theaters, according to Refinery 21.

Hamilton tells the story of Alexander Hamilton and his role in the founding of the United States.

Lin-Manuel Miranda who wrote the musical’s book, music, and lyrics and portrayed Alexander Hamilton in the original production says the original cast will be featured in the film.

“You all have that friend who brags, ‘I saw that with the original cast.’ We’re stealing that brag from everyone. You’re all gonna see it with the original cast,” Miranda reportedly said in an interview with Variety magazine.

Miranda says the film will not be a full-scale cinematic experience. Instead, he is likely referring to the theatrical release of a performance of the musical that was filmed in 2016.

The film was initially slated for a 2020 release, but media experts say it will likely be later than that.

The musical took Broadway by a storm in 2015. It held a residency in both New York City and Chicago and toured nationwide. Hamilton is coming back to Cleveland this fall.

Miranda left the role of Alexander Hamilton in 2016. He then worked on multiple projects including the adaptation of his Broadway musical In the Heights. He also starred in Mary Poppins Returns, appeared in the HBO TV series His Dark Materials and began writing music for the upcoming live-action Little Mermaid movie.

