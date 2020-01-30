Airlines, cruise lines canceling trips amid coronavirus outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Some airlines and cruise lines are canceling trips amid the coronavirus outbreak as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns against all non-essential travel to China.

On Thursday the World Health Organization declared a global public health emergency and the first human-to-human spread of the virus was reported in the United States.

About 7,000 people were held onboard a cruise ship at a port in Italy Thursday as a couple from Hong Kong cruising the western Mediterranean was tested for coronavirus. Italian health officials determined they did not have the virus.

The virus has spread globally after originating in Wuhan, China, a city of 11 million people that is now on lockdown.

Amid the CDC travel advisory, several major airlines including United and American Airlines have canceled flights to some Chinese cities.

At least five cruise lines, including Royal Caribbean, have canceled scheduled departures from the country.

Travel agent Colleen Cunningham, with Canary Travel in Cleveland, said the agency hasn’t heard from any clients who are affected.

“We always advise every traveler, every client who calls us, get travel insurance. Protect yourself against the unexpected,” Cunningham said. “It’s only a couple hundred dollars more, possibly, but you're saving yourselves thousands if something like this happens and you do have to cancel.”

While a virus outbreak is not covered under most standard trip cancelation insurance policies, "cancel for any reason" upgrades may provide refunds.

Cunningham recommended checking with your insurance provider or travel agent if your travel plans are impacted. She said travel agents are able to help when problems arise.

Many U.S. airlines are waiving change fees or giving affected travelers a credit for a future flight. Most cruise lines are offering refunds or rebooking affected passengers.

“If you do have to cancel and it is a situation like this, a lot of times the airlines or the cruise ships will work with you,” Cunningham said.

While urging vigilance, the CDC said the immediate risk to the U.S. public is low. Health officials recommended frequent hand washing to reduce the spread of any virus, including the flu.

