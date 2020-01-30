Local schools close due to illness

15-year-old robbery suspect dies after officer-involved shooting at Ohio pharmacy

Posted 11:01 pm, January 30, 2020, by , Updated at 11:13PM, January 30, 2020
Data pix.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — A Columbus police officer shot and killed a 15-year-old armed robbery suspect Thursday night.

According to police, officers responded to a CVS near East Broad Street and James Road around 6:10 p.m. for reports of a robbery.

Responding officers reportedly confronted the suspect and shots were fired.  The department says at least two officers fired shots.

The teen was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Columbus police say no other injuries were reported.

This shooting remains under investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.