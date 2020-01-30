15-year-old robbery suspect dies after officer-involved shooting at Ohio pharmacy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — A Columbus police officer shot and killed a 15-year-old armed robbery suspect Thursday night.

According to police, officers responded to a CVS near East Broad Street and James Road around 6:10 p.m. for reports of a robbery.

Responding officers reportedly confronted the suspect and shots were fired. The department says at least two officers fired shots.

The teen was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Columbus police say no other injuries were reported.

This shooting remains under investigation.

*UPDATE ON OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING: The 15-year-old suspect was armed with a gun. He died of his injuries. At least 2 officers fired shots. The investigation is ongoing. https://t.co/t1vlWUPSHs — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) January 31, 2020