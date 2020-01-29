Vanessa Bryant breaks silence by sharing photo of Kobe & Gigi

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WJW) — Kobe Bryant’s wife has changed her Instagram profile picture, publicly acknowledging the loss of her husband and daughter for the first time since they were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

Vanessa Bryant changed the profile picture on her public Instagram account on Wednesday to feature Kobe and Gigi.

According to TMZ, the photo was taken at the 2016 NBA All-Star Game in Toronto.

In the picture, Kobe is embracing his daughter. She has her arm on his shoulder and he is looking down at her lovingly.

Vanessa has not yet spoken publicly about the loss of Kobe and Gigi.

The devastating helicopter crash occurred Sunday morning in Calabasas, California, claiming the lives of nine people. The victims have been identified as Kobe Bryant, Gigi Bryant, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, Christina Mauser and the pilot, Ara Zobayan.

Kobe and Gigi were reportedly heading to a sports academy in Thousands Oaks, Calfornia for her basketball game.