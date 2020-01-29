Task force members treated for inhaling substance during Ashtabula drug bust

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WJW)– Members of the Crime Enforcement Agency of Ashtabula County Task Force accidentally inhaled an unknown substance during a drug bust Wednesday morning.

Officers served a search warrant on Michigan Square Apartments in Ashtabula following a month-long investigation. According to the task force, authorities seized about 70 grams of suspected heroin and fentanyl, 59 grams of methamphetamine, three sheets of LSD and 4 grams of suspected ecstasy. They also found a handgun and more than $1,500 cash.

A 26-year-old Cleveland resident was arrested on drug and weapons charges, then taken to the Ashtbula County Jail.

The two task force members were treated at the scene.

The CEAAC also searched a house on West 41st Street, where they discovered prescription medication, marijuana and cash. Investigators said crack cocaine was bought at the home multiple times over the last two months.