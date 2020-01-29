Stefani and Matt get a taste of what’s coming during Super Bowl LIV weekend with Chef Rocco Whalen

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland’s Own Chef Rocco Whalen is representing the Browns at the Taste of the NFL.

It’s being held Super Bowl weekend, on February 1.

Chef Rocco is one of 32 chefs from across the nation who will be serving up a signature dish.

He’ll be preparing Braised Pork Belly Tacos with Watermelon, Jicama and roasted jalapeno salsa.

Taste of the NFL raises money for food banks across the nation.

Wednesday, Chef Rocco whipped up some Tuna Nachos and Avocado Toast with Stefani and Matt Kaulig.

We also caught up with Matt about what’s happening at Kaulig Racing as we countdown to the Daytona 500 on February 16.

