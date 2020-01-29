× Show Info: January 29, 2020

Healthy dining

Grains & Greens is a new restaurant inside Ohio City Galley. The menu consists of lighter, healthier foods.

Wear your heart

The owner of Wicked Sugar featured fun looks for Valentine’s Day. Wicked Sugar is located in Strongsville.

Cold & your pets

Keep your pets safe during winter. Cleveland Grooming Academy shared several tips and reminded pet owners to groom your dogs during winter to avoid matting. Cleveland Grooming Academy is located in North Royalton.

Financial freeze

Looking to get your finances back on track? Financial planner Amanda Sharratt suggests a spending freeze. You pick a period of time (week, two weeks, month) and only spend money on your bills. www.whitakerwealth.com

Super-sized sandwich

Salumeria Di Torre in Canton is offering a big special for the big game this weekend. You an pre-order a 4 foot sandwich.

Pizza party

Pie Squared has opened inside Ohio City Galley featuring a rustbelt style pizza.

Rustic redesign

A former factory in Canton has been transformed into a showroom for unique home décor. Urban & Loft is a mix of vintage, repurposed and one of a kind décor.

Something Sweet

Gourmet cookies that taste even better than they look! You can learn more about A Heidi Cookie online.

Healthy on the go

My Mindful Market in Willoughby is making it easy to snack healthy. The market carries the products of more than two dozen local companies. Click here to see the story.