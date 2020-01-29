Live video: Rock Hall previews 2020 events

Happening Now: Questioning period of President Trump’s impeachment trial begins

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is getting ready for this year’s induction ceremony is in Cleveland.

On Wednesday, the Rock Hall will preview the 2020 exhibits, programming and events. President and CEO Greg Harris will also give a presentation and answer questions.

The ceremony is May 2 at Cleveland Public Auditorium. The 2020 inductees are Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, the Notorious B.I.G. and T. Rex.

