Browns to hire Alex Van Pelt as next offensive coordinator

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns have hired a new offensive coordinator.

A league source confirmed to FOX 8 Wednesday night that the team is hiring Alex Van Pelt as their offensive coordinator.

Van Pelt, a former quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills, has served as the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback coach for the last two years.

He spent four seasons as the quarterback coach in Green Bay.

He was a quarterback coach in both Tampa Bay and in Buffalo where he was the offensive coordinator in 2009.

Van Pelt will be charged with, among other things, getting Baker Mayfield back on track.