Report: Cleveland Browns to part ways with assistant GM and VP of personnel

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- The Cleveland Browns have decided to part ways with their assistant GM and and also their VP of personnel, according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

Mortensen tweeted that, according to sources, the Browns are officially parting ways with assistant general manager Elliot Wolf and VP of personnel Alonzo Highsmith now that Andrew Berry has been hired as GM.

The Browns made the announcement about Berry's hire official on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old becomes the youngest known general manager in NFL history, according to the Browns.

He will be introduced at a press conference on Feb. 5.

