Prosecutors seek death penalty for suspect in three deaths of Cleveland party

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office is seeking the death penalty against the man accused of killing three people at a party of Cleveland’s west side.

Kielonte Harris, 25, was indicted on multiple counts of aggravated murder, murder and felonious assault.

Cleveland police said Harris shot and killed Joseph Eujean-Clyton Meeks III, April Lynn Magana and Muriel Nicole Tursivio on Lorain Avenue on Nov. 2. It happened after a fight at the party.

“This was a cold-blooded murder where the defendant executed his first victim and then executed two witnesses outside the apartment in an attempt to cover his tracks. Harris was paroled from prison 78 days prior to committing this triple homicide,” said Prosecutor Michael O’Malley.

Harris served time in the Toledo Correctional Institution on drug charges.

He is scheduled to appear in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court on Friday for an arraignment. He previously said he will representing himself in court.

