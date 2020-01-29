‘Pressured’ postal worker charged after allegedly putting undelivered mail in personal storage unit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WJW) — A United States Postal Service employee is facing federal charges after he allegedly took mail to his personal storage unit instead of delivering it.

According to WTKR, Jason Delacruz rented a storage unit in Virginia Beach for $49 per month and would drop mail off to the unit when he was unable to finish his routes.

Authorities say they found nearly 5,000 pieces of undelivered mail in the unit, most of which were advertisements. However, they also found correspondence from the IRS, Department of Motor Vehicles and insurance companies.

Delacruz was charged with delay in mail delivery by a postal employee.

He plead guilty, saying that he intended to deliver the mail when he found time, but fell behind and was never able to do so. He cited "pressure to finish his route" and the fact that he "couldn't make time" as reasons for not delivering the mail.

Delacruz reportedly first began hiding undelivered mail in November or December 2018. He rented the storage unit in February 2019 and continued to place mail in it until he was caught in May 2019.

Eventually, the post office delivered all of the hidden mail, except for expired advertisements which officials say were thrown out.

Delacruz is expected to be sentenced in federal court on February 12.