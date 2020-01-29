PJ Ziegler makes Big Game Bound Bold Prediction for Super Bowl LIV

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIAMI, Fla. (WJW) — It's time to start making your Super Bowl LIV predictions.

FOX 8's PJ Ziegler has made his Big Game Bound Bold Prediction.

He predicts that Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes will break the quarterback rushing record. He only needs 65 total yards to beat out Steve McNair.

McNair played for the Houston/Tennessee Oilers/Titans and the Baltimore Ravens. According to the NFL, McNair had 3,590 career rushing yards, trailing behind record-holder Michael Vick with 3,859 yards.

The Chiefs selected Mahomes 10th overall in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Mahomes reportedly finished the 2019 regular season with 4,031 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and five interceptions in 14 games. In Kansas City's two playoff games, he threw for 615 yards and eight touchdowns.

Mahomes was also the Chiefs' leading rusher in both games and had a combined 106 yards and one touchdown.

He now leads the team to their first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years.

You can watch the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV on FOX 8 at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

More on Super Bowl LIV, here.