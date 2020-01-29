Pie Squared introduces Rustbelt style pizza

Posted 12:00 pm, January 29, 2020, by
Data pix.

Pie Squared has opened inside Ohio City Galley featuring a Rustbelt style pizza.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.