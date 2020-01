Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Cleveland police say OnStar slowed down a stolen car that was trying to speed away from officers.

The car was stolen from a west side gas station around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police dispatchers contacted OnStar.

OnStar slowed the car down to 3mph on I-490 to 90 West.

Officers surrounded the car.

Cleveland police tell FOX 8 they took five juveniles in custody.

