One person treated after fire set inside Burlington Coat Factory in Springfield Township

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – A reward for up to $5,000 is being offered in an arson investigation in Springfield Township.

Firefighters responded to a report of a fire at The Burlington Coat Factory on N. Lexington-Springmill Rd. around 4:15 p.m. Monday.

According to a press release, there was an active fire inside the store that was too large to be put out from fire extinguishers and in-store sprinklers.

According to the fire department, one person was treated for smoke inhalation.

The Ohio State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating with Ontario Police and Springfield Township Arson investigators.

Investigators are looking for tips, pictures and/or video.

If you can help, call the Ontario Police Department at (419)529-2115.