Northeast Ohio colleges warn students, faculty to look for Coronavirus symptoms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW) - Colleges in Northeast Ohio are joining many other groups across the state in monitoring developments in the Coronavirus outbreak.

The respiratory illness has infected people around the world, although most of the cases are in China.

China confirmed 5,974 cases Wednesday, surpassing the number of people sickened during the SARS outbreak in 2002-2003.

The death toll stands at 132.

Oberlin College, Kent State and Akron University want students and staff to be aware of the symptoms.

According to the CDC, the main symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath, so it could look very similar to flu symptoms.

The CDC says symptoms could appear in as few as 2 days or as long as 14 after exposure.

Two Miami University students who recently traveled to and returned from China are in isolation while they're being tested for coronavirus.

Continuing coverage here.