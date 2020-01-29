Lucky Charms, Cinnamon Toast Crunch ice cream hitting shelves soon

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Your favorite cereals are hitting the ice cream aisle!

Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Lucky Charms will now be available for breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert!

According to Delish, the ice cream flavors are being produced by Edy’s/Dreyer’s.

They should be released in the next few months; an exact release date for the cereal-flavored ice creams will hit stores is not yet available.

However, Cinnamon Toast Crunch tweeted photos of the ice cream flavors on Tuesday.

Soon, you can have Cinnamon Toast Crunch and @luckycharms for breakfast, lunch, dinner, AND dessert! 🍦 Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/2vhaFxFkGZ — Cinnamon Toast Crunch (@CTCSquares) January 28, 2020

Nestlé described the new flavors to Delish as being “light ice creams” and says they will be available for purchase in 14 oz and 48 oz containers.

Consumers can expect to find the new flavors in most mass retailers and convenience stores.