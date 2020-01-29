Local family meets Maryland man who anonymously donated liver to baby girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) - A baby girl has a bright future ahead of her thanks in part to a stranger. When her liver began to fail months after she was born, a Maryland man anonymously donated part of his.

14-month-old Katelyn Kutscher is a happy and active baby. But soon after she was born, her family had to grapple with a serious diagnosis.

"They found out when she was 19-days-old through exploratory surgery that she had biliary atresia," said her mom, Brittany Kutscher.

The condition leads to bile buildup in the liver and eventually liver failure.

"It's just hard because you, as a mom, you want to help, but knowing there's no way you can do anything but just hold them."

Katelyn was in need of a transplant, with only months to live. Kutscher said it was a waiting game.

"In my head, I was planning her funeral," she told FOX 8.

In May 2019, an anonymous donor became part of the Kutscher family's lives and turned the tide.

59-year-old Joe Gilvary donated a small piece of his liver. The transplant surgery was done at the Cleveland Clinic.

"It is literally the greatest thing I've ever done except become a dad myself," Gilvary said.

Three months later, Joe was able to meet the little girl he helped give a future to.

"I just want to know the person who saved my kid's life," said Kutscher.

"She's an amazing little girl. I think that what she's gone through, so many of us will never have to deal with anything quite like that," said Gilvary.

Joe has gone through transplant surgery twice now.

In 2018, he donated one of his kidneys to save a man he didn't know.

According to the United Network for Organ Sharing, Joe is one of about 50 living dual donors in the country.

"It transformed me. I am more compassionate now. I have a greater sense of who I am, a greater sense of how I can help people," said Gilvary.

His liver has regenerated to full size and Katelyn is now showing her strength on the outside.

"There's a determination, the mighty Katelyn Grace, a push through and 'get things done' thing about her I just think she's amazing."

Mom Brittany says they exchanged Christmas gifts this past holiday.

"They're transplant tough families and I got ornaments made for them that say that," said Gilvary.

But, the best gift of all is the bond that changed all of their lives.

"It's an expansion of my family in a way," Gilvary said.

"He is family," Kutscher confirmed.

Katelyn's mom has set up a GoFundMe account to help with the transplant's medical costs.