Lake Humane Society accepts 64 animals from other shelters so far this year

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW)– The Lake Humane Society accepted 64 animals from other shelters so far this year in hopes of finding them forever homes. That’s way up from 181 total transfers in 2019.

The humane society works with other animal welfare organizations and animal protection leagues in Northeast Ohio to move pets from crowded faculties to ones that have room.

“Once we are up-to-date on our intake waiting list, we reach out to shelters in need, such as Ashtabula APL, Gigi’s in Columbus, and Animal Charity of Ohio in Youngstown. From there, we coordinate the transport with the help of volunteers. Upon arrival at LHS, our team examines the animals and provides any medical care they may need. These partnerships are mutually beneficial for both Lake Humane and our partnering organizations,” said Hannah Nowak, foster and transport coordinator.

Among the recent transfers are six puppies from Animal Charity of Ohio. These pups, along with four other dogs and 42 cats, will be available for adoption on Thursday at noon.

