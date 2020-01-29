Kenny’s learning the In’s & Out’s of Fastpitch Softball

Posted 8:26 am, January 29, 2020, by
Data pix.

NORTH  RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) -- Just because it's winter outside doesn't mean fastpitch softball athletes aren't warming up inside. Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton spent the morning learning the In's and Out's of Fastpitch at The Leffew Fastpitch facility  in North Ridgeville. Click here for more information.

Data pix.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.