NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) -- Just because it's winter outside doesn't mean fastpitch softball athletes aren't warming up inside. Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton spent the morning learning the In's and Out's of Fastpitch at The Leffew Fastpitch facility in North Ridgeville. Click here for more information.
Kenny’s learning the In’s & Out’s of Fastpitch Softball
