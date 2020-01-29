Indians to extend netting at Progressive Field down foul lines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- The Cleveland Indians plans to extend the netting at Progressive Field down both foul lines before this year's Opening Day.

The netting will cover the area from section 128 in the right field corner to section 174 in the left field corner, according to the news release on Wednesday. The team's plans also including extending the height of the netting from 23 feet to 33 feet, and removed the existing canopy.

“Along with 29 other MLB teams, we will be extending our netting to enhance the safety measures in place to protect our fans at Progressive Field,” said Jim Folk, vice president of ballpark operations. “We are looking to maximize safety while minimizing obstructing views and will be utilizing the same netting material that we have had recent success with in the ballpark.”

The Indians said the changes protect fans while providing the best viewing experience. Fans will still be able to get pregame autographs through the net.

More stories on the Cleveland Indians here