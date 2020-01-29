Harley Dilly reward money goes toward funeral, National Center of Missing and Exploited Children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WJW)-- As the Port Clinton community searched for Harley Dilly, others donated a reward for information in his disappearance. Now, the police department is deciding what do to with thousands of dollars.

Dilly, 14, went missing on Dec. 20. Local and federal authorities investigated the case and searched, as tips came in from across the country. The teen was found dead in the chimney of a house across from his own on Jan. 13.

*****Watch our video of a special ceremony held last weekend in honor of Harley Dilly in the video above*****

On Wednesday, the police department released where the reward money is going The funeral services and flower arrangements cost more than $10,000. Port Clinton police said the remaining $10,694.95 will be donated to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Police Chief Robert Hickman said the investigation is still open, pending toxicology reports. The Ottawa County Coroner's Office said he died of asphyxiation and no foul play is suspected.

Continuing coverage of this story here