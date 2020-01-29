Euclid police look for shooting suspects captured on doorbell camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — Euclid police are looking for a pair of shooters caught on a doorbell camera.

Video shows the suspects firing at each other in front of homes on East 272nd Street shortly after midnight on Monday.

When police arrived on scene they found several shell casings from a 9 mm handgun, but the shooters were already long gone.

There are some bullet holes in the house next door, but no one was home hurt.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Euclid police.