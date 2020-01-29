Elementary school in Bay Village closed rest of week for illness

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW)– Westerly Elementary School in Bay Village will be closed Thursday and Friday following an increased number of absences.

All other schools in the Bay Village City School District will remain open since those buildings have not experienced the same absence rates.

School officials said a professional company will clean and sanitize Westerly.

“We are exercising an abundance of caution in this decision because the absences at Westerly have continued to increase throughout this week. We realize that closing school is an inconvenience for many of our families, and we are giving this early notification to help you plan your work and childcare arrangements,” the school said on Wednesday.