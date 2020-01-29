Dog who battled cancer to be featured in $6M Super Bowl ad alongside veterinary team that saved his life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Wisc. (WJW) — A dog owner spent $6 million dollars on a Super Bowl commercial to express gratitude to the veterinary school that saved his four-foot's life.

According to WMTV, Scout, a seven-year-old golden retriever, collapsed last summer. Medical officials diagnosed him with a rare form of cancer and gave him one month to live after a tumor was found on his heart.

However, Scout's owner David MacNeil didn't accept that prognosis and instead took Scout to the University of Wisconsin at Madison School of Veterinary Medicine (UW).

Scout underwent chemotherapy and radiation at UW, having only a 1% chance of surviving.

After two months of treatment, his tumor reportedly shrunk to 90% of its original size. Now, as of January, officials say Scout is relatively cancer-free.

“Scout is kind of the perfect patient in that he’s tolerated multiple modes of therapy very well, his primary tumor has responded beautifully to treatment, and we’ve been able to maintain his quality of life at a very high level,” David Vail, professor of comparative oncology at the School of Veterinary Medicine told WMTV. “At the end of the day, Scout’s quality of life is his family’s most important concern, as it is ours.”

MacNeil is not only Scout's owner, but also the founder and CEO of auto accessory company, WeatherTech. Scout was the company's unofficial mascot.

So, to celebrate his recovery, WeatherTech will be putting Scout in a Super Bowl commercial this weekend alongside members of the UW team who treated him.

"This is an amazing opportunity not only for the University of Wisconsin–Madison and the School of Veterinary Medicine, but for veterinary medicine worldwide,” Mark Markel, dean of the School of Veterinary Medicine told WMTV. “So much of what’s known globally today about how best to diagnose and treat devastating diseases such as cancer originated in veterinary medicine. We’re thrilled to share with Super Bowl viewers how our profession benefits beloved animals like Scout and helps people, too.”

MacNeil is asking that those who see the commercial support UW through donations.

The 30-second ad cost approximately $6 million and will air during the second quarter of the big game. You can watch Super Bowl LIV on FOX 8 beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Click here to make a donation.