NEWBURY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Crews from multiple departments are battling a fire in Newbury Wednesday evening.

The blaze broke out at the Newbury Sandblasting & Painting building, located in the 9900 block of Kinsman Road, according to Chardon fire.

Authorities have not yet released any information regarding damages or whether or not anyone was injured.

Mutual Aid to Newbury- MABAS Box 4111 11st & 2nd Alarm : 9992 Kinsman Rd; Newbury Twp Type: Fire – Newbury sand blasting building on fire. — chardonfire (@chardonfire) January 30, 2020

