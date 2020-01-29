Countdown to buy tickets for St. Jude Dream Home with a look at other top prizes

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio (WJW) - Tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home go on sale Thursday, February 20.

Starting at 6 a.m. on that day, we'll reveal the phone number to call for your ticket.

There will also be a link to get them online.

Each ticket costs $100 and puts you in the raffle for the home and other prizes.

Other top prizes include a new car from Nick Abraham Auto Mall.

You can choose between a 2020 Buick Encore or a 2020 Ford EcoSport.

This year's Dream Home is valued at $500,000.

It is being built in the Falls Glen neighborhood in Olmsted Falls.

It is 3,000 square feet with a french modern design.

This is the 8th year that FOX 8 has participated in the dream home and the 5th year for Cleveland Custom Homes.

In 2019, viewers helped raise $2 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

