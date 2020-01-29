Countdown to buy tickets for St. Jude Dream Home with a look at other top prizes

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio (WJW) - Tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home go on sale Thursday, February 20.
Starting at 6 a.m. on that day, we'll reveal the phone number to call for your ticket.
There will also be a link to get them online.
Each ticket costs $100 and puts you in the raffle for the home and other prizes.
Other top prizes include a new car from Nick Abraham Auto Mall.
You can choose between a 2020 Buick Encore or a 2020 Ford EcoSport.
Get a look at the cars by watching the video above.
This year's Dream Home is valued at $500,000.
It is being built in the Falls Glen neighborhood in Olmsted Falls.
It is 3,000 square feet with a french modern design.
This is the 8th year that FOX 8 has participated in the dream home and the 5th year for Cleveland Custom Homes.
In 2019, viewers helped raise $2 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.