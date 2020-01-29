Coronavirus concerns Northeast Ohio; Flu still greater threat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- It is a fear many of us have when traveling: Bringing home more than just our luggage, like an unavoidable illness.

Travelers are taking extra precaution because in less than a month, there have been reports of dozens of people infected with a newly-identified virus in Wuhan, China. It's turned into an outbreak affecting thousands of people.

"I fly in every week, and I think this will be my last flight for at least a month and we'll see where things go from there," said airline passenger Linda D’Edomenico.

While no cases of the coronavirus have started in the U.S., there have been several scares from travelers entering the country from China.

"This most recent coronavirus that we're seeing out of China people, are, there are epidemiological links to snakes and bats," said Dr. Claudia Hoyen, director of infection control at University Hospitals.

She said there is also a heightened concern since the virus’ symptoms mirror those of the flu.

"The patients that we've heard of reported with the coronavirus have had fever, they've had coughs, they've had other symptoms of the flu, headaches and some muscle aches."

But should we, here at home, be worried? Hoyen said not really.

"You really would have to have some sort of travel history to the specific areas listed by the CDC of concern," Hoyen said.

How about coming into contact with someone who traveled to the affected region?

"Again, the chances of those things happening are very low. But hopefully more cases don't develop, but if they do, those will be things people should keep in mind as they're worried about this,” Hoyen said.

