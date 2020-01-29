LIVE VIDEO: Questioning period of President Trump’s impeachment trial begins

Cloudy, chilly Thursday on tap

Posted 10:58 pm, January 29, 2020, by
CLEVELAND (WJW)  -- The beat goes on! The clouds continue to rule our sky cover.  There isn’t much wind to move the low-level moisture out, however, we are hopeful that a few backyards may see some brighter breaks toward the evening hours as well as Thursday.

Once lake effect flurries taper off, we’re in a ‘blah’ pattern.  The winter ‘doldrums’ will stick around to end out the month of January.

This weekend (including Groundhog Day/Super Bowl Sunday) is depicting a chance of a rain/snow mix on Saturday.

Super Bowl Sunday is trending drier! We’ll keep you updated.

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

