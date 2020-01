CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for a missing mother and her three children.

Catherine Sims has been missing since Saturday, along with her kids: Daniel, 8; Sarah, 6; and Mary, 2. Police said she’s known to frequent Cleveland, New York and Dearborn, Michigan.

Catherine Sims is 5 foot 5 and 110 pounds. She has red and brown hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should call the Third District Detective Unit at 216-623-5318 or Det. Pivarnik at 216-623-3082.