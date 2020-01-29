× Chris Stapleton’s ‘All American Road Show’ stopping in CLE with Elle King, Kendell Marvel

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — Chris Stapleton is heading to Blossom Music Center as part of his 2020 All American Road Show headline tour.

Stapleton will perform at Blossom Music Center on Aug. 6. Elle King and Kendell Marvel will also perform during the show.

According to a press release, tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 7. The nationwide tour will feature other special guests including Dwight Yoakam, Hank Williams Jr. and Sheryl Crow.

