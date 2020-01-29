A former factory in Canton has been transformed into a showroom for unique home décor. Urban & Loft is a mix of vintage, repurposed and one of a kind décor.
Canton couple creates unique home decor
-
Show Info: January 29, 2020
-
Freshen up your home decor – AJ Petitti has some colorful ideas
-
Your guide to Northeast Ohio’s holiday markets and craft shows
-
Home Decor with a Purpose
-
January 8, 2019: Show Info
-
-
Show Info: October 4, 2019
-
Show Info: December 6, 2019
-
East Canton High is a ‘Cool School’
-
Show Info: October 23, 2019
-
Two local Bed, Bath & Beyond stores among 40 locations closing across U.S.
-
-
I-Team: Jackson Township woman found stabbed to death outside of group home
-
Family hospitalized, dog killed after house fire in Pike Township
-
Pier 1 will close up to 450 stores