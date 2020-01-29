Body of U.S. soldier killed in Syria returns home

DOVER, Delaware (CNN/WJW) - The remains of a U.S. soldier killed in Syria have returned home.

The body of Army Spc. Antonio Moore, 22, arrived at Dover Air Force Base Tuesday night.

Moore died "during a rollover accident while conducting route clearing operations."

The incident is under investigation.

Moore was assigned to 363rd Engineer Battalion, 411th Engineer Brigade, Knightdale, North Carolina.

He was on his first deployment.

Moore is survived by his mother, stepfather, three brothers and one sister.

