Body found under tarp identified as Euclid man reported missing on Christmas Eve

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) -- The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the man whose body was found under a tarp in the yard of a home under construction on Cleveland's East Side.

The body of Bruno Collins, 59, of Euclid, was found Monday outside a house in the 2200 block of E. 89th Street.

Collins' family told police he disappeared under mysterious circumstances on Christmas Eve.

He was last seen leaving his niece's home on Eliot Avenue in Cleveland in the early-morning hours.

"If he was in jail or the hospital or anything, he would have called, we would have known something by now. He missed his birthday, his birthday. That's not like him," his niece told FOX 8's Jack Shea last week.

Detectives in Cleveland's Fourth District said Collins was last seen driving his white 2005 GMC Envoy with Ohio license plate HVY 5701. The SUV, which does not have a functioning GPS, was last captured by surveillance cameras on Christmas Eve. Collin's cell phone was turned off that day and has not been used since.

Investigators also said Collins' debit card was used on Christmas Eve around 12:45 p.m. at a Family Dollar store at W. 65th Street and Clark Avenue. Surveillance cameras showed a man and a woman using the card to make $275 in purchases and receive cash back.

Detectives said the couple knew Collins' PIN.

Anyone with information about the couple shown on video using his debit card is asked to call Det. Kevin Callahan at 216-623-3138 or the Fourth District Detective Bureau at 216-623-5418.

