Willoughby Hills police: Men posed as utility workers to get into home

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WJW)-- The Willoughby Hills Police Department is asking residents to be vigilant after two men posed as utility workers to get inside a home on Dixon Road on Monday.

The one suspect had an Illuminating Company ID lanyard and claimed he needed to check the downstairs outlets, police said. The second said was employed by the city and needed to test the water. Both were wearing reflective vests.

The residents stayed with the men the entire time they were in the house and nothing was taken. The suspects left quickly.

"If they feel uncomfortable and they don't have a scheduled appointment, they should never let anybody under any circumstances come into their home. If there's any question at all, don't hesitate to call 911, the police department will also respond and vet out anyone," Sgt. Matthew Naegele said.

Police said the suspects were driving a newer-model, white Ford Explorer.

Anyone with information should call the Willoughby Hills Police Department at 440-942-9111.