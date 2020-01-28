Video shows Garfield Heights police solve bank robbery within minutes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)-- In less than 10 minutes after the U.S. Bank on Turney Road was robbed last Tuesday, Garfield Heights police had the two suspects in custody and recovered the stolen money.

Garfield Heights Police Chief Bob Byrne told the FOX 8 I-Team a witness called 911 with a good description of the vehicle the suspects were riding in and that helped police immensely.

“Getting that accurate information so quickly really helped our officers,” Byrne said.

Police said the officers pursued the car until it stopped, then the two suspects got out and started running. Police captured a 16-year-old male, who they said was the passenger.

Police body camera and security video show officers tracking foot prints in the snow. Those footprints led to a trash bin. Police found 18-year-old Colione Coker in the trash bin.

The video shows Coker had a backpack with the money from the robbery and the gun used in the incident was found nearby.

Coker was in court Tuesday. He entered a not guilty plea and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

He faces felony charges, including aggravated robbery. The 16-year-old suspect is in the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center.

The chief said he is extremely proud of his officers .

“In seven minutes, we had two suspects in custody, we recovered the gun, we recovered the money and the vehicle used,” the chief said. “Nobody was hurt, there was no property damage, and in police work, that’s a good day.”