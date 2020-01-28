LIVE: Trump set to unveil controversial Middle East plan alongside Netanyahu
Stefani and Leeann Miller share kitchen secrets on FOX 8 Extra

Posted 12:20 pm, January 28, 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – There are so many ways to make french toast and Stefani Schaefer and Leeann Miller got creative in the kitchen on FOX 8 Extra Tuesday.

Stefani’s secret ingredient was Starbucks Iced Coffee.

Leeann and Stefani whipped up a batch of french toast with traditional ingredients and then mixed in the iced coffee.

Leann brought local ingredients at Walnut Creek foods.

