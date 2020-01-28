Some flurries and heavy cloud cover Tuesday with highs just above freezing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - We might get some filtered sunshine Tuesday.

There will be a few flurries and snow showers along with a blanket of clouds.

Lake effect snow will be rather benign with 1″ or less expected through Tuesday.

Light accumulations through Tuesday evening:

Once lake effect snow tapers, we’re in a ‘blah’ pattern. The winter ‘doldrums’ will stick around to end out the month of January. This weekend (including Groundhog Day/Super Bowl Sunday) are depicting a chance of a rain/snow mix on Saturday followed by snow showers, in general, by Super Bowl Sunday! We’ll keep you updated.

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

More weather information here.