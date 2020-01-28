× Show Info: January 28, 2020

Breakfast Pop-up

Calling all foodies! You can take part in one of Southern Sweet’s biscuit pop-ups. She’s at Pour Cleveland every Thursday from 7a-1p. You’ll also find her at upcoming events at The Crispy Chick on Woodland and Six Shooter on Waterloo.

Living with Parkinson’s

Dr. Hubert Fernandez from the Cleveland Clinic explained the newest treatments for Parkinson’s Disease.

What’s old is new again

Copper Kettle Antiques and Collectibles in downtown Ravenna is celebrating 25 years in business.

Winter deals

Book your next vacation with Canary Travel and save big! Many hotels are offering winter deals. This includes three, five and seven night trips to Hard Rock Punta Canary.

Healthy swaps

Getting your diet on track is as easy as swapping one food for another. Robert Stockham from Nature’s Oasis shared his picks.

Food fight!

Fight the flu with soup! Dietitian Lindsay Malone shared her recipe for chicken soup. You’ll also want to check out her green smoothie.

Ethnic eats

Tarboosh Eatery on Pleasant Valley Road in Parma serves fresh and healthy Middle Eastern staples.

Solve the mystery

Clue is on stage at Cleveland Play House through February 23rd.