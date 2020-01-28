Overcast skies; Chance of rain/snow mix returns this weekend

Posted 10:27 pm, January 28, 2020, by , Updated at 10:38PM, January 28, 2020
Data pix.

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- Heavy overcast skies stick around. More of the same with some lake effect flurries and drizzle. There isn’t much wind to move the low-level moisture out; however, we are hopeful that a few backyards may see some brighter breaks toward the end of Wednesday.

Once lake effect flurries taper off, we’re in a ‘blah’ pattern.  The winter ‘doldrums’ will stick around to end out the month of January.  This weekend (including Groundhog Day/Super Bowl Sunday) are depicting a chance of a rain/snow mix on Saturday followed by snow showers, in general, by Super Bowl Sunday! We’ll keep you updated.

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

