Norwalk police: Woman tried to lure 11-year-old into car twice

NORWALK, Ohio (WJW)– The Norwalk Police Department is investigating after an 11-year-old boy says a woman tried to get him into her car twice last week.

The incidents happened on Jan. 22 and Jan. 23 while the child was walking home from Main Street School, police said. The woman, who was in her late 50s or early 60s, pulled into the parking lot of the Domino’s Pizza Resource Center and got out of the car to speak with the boy. She left the area going south on Corwin Street.

The department said residents should remind their children to never get into a vehicle without checking with their parents.

As a precaution, additional officers will be patrolling the schools over the next several days.

Anyone with information or with surveillance systems in the area should call the Norwalk Police Department at 419-668-3311 or 419-663-6780.