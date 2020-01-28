Netflix’s ‘Cheer’ invites you to unlearn what you think you know about cheerleading

CORSICANA, Texas (CNN) — Netflix’s new docuseries “Cheer,” which follows Navarro College’s cheerleading team and its bruising pursuit of yet another national championship, delves into the athletes’ lives and how they’re shaped by sexuality, class, race and gender. In doing so, the series illuminates the complex role that cheerleading can play in helping young people to learn about themselves and how they fit into the world around them.
Indeed, “Cheer” is an invitation to complicate a lifetime’s worth of social messaging about a sport and the athletes who love it.
Perhaps no member of Navarro’s squad better embodies the positive power of cheerleading than La’Darius Marshall. Described as “extra” and “over the top,” he reveals early on in “Cheer” that, when he was a child, his family and classmates bullied him for being “fruity” — for preferring back handsprings to touchdowns. For La’Darius, cheerleading offers comfort from a hostile environment and subverts the rigid ideals of masculinity that plague him at home.
There are not enough words to explain how thankful I am for @netflix and @monicaaldama and all of you guys for showering me with so much love 🥰 I’m so blessed beyond measures. Nobody but God for helping change and become a better me and a better teammate. I love you guys and will stand up against the silence this world has put onto us. Speak up and speak out. Your voice does matter. #BreakTheSilence #BeVisible #BeYou #BeFree
“There are so many people that said I would never be anything and that I will never do anything good. That’s what really made me set out to be a great cheerleader,” the elite tumbler says.
Or as Billy Smith, a cheerleading competition organizer, describes the sport’s ability to nurture the nonnormative: “Cheerleading is an outlet for every type of boy that didn’t feel like they had a sport, but now they have a place to be who they are.” (Which is a fascinating statement, given that Navarro is located in socially and politically conservative Corsicana, Texas.)
There’s also Lexi Brumback, whose blink-and-you’ll-miss-it tumbling makes her a standout. At a moment of yawning income inequality in America, Lexi, who doesn’t come from money, shines a light on how the struggle between the haves and the have-nots afflicts cheerleaders, too.
“Most of these big-name gyms, they charge a lot of money for, you know, monthly tuition or competitions and uniforms,” she says. “I’ve been in cheer for 12 years, and I’ve never paid a single dime. I’ve always just, I guess, had that tumbling that they just want you to go to the gym. You don’t have to pay to go there.”
In time, Lexi — who as a teenager once ran away from home — cobbles together a chosen family at Navarro, whose diverse cheerleading roster includes lots of students who, in their own way, are misfits.
“I was saved by cheer,” she says. Later on, she recalls: “When I first came here, I felt like I was an outsider, almost. But we spend so much time around each other that we pretty much become like brothers and sisters, fight like brothers and sisters, are there for each other like brothers and sisters.”
“Cheer” is much more than simply about, well, cheerleading, or a narrative about how callously glory-gobbling schools can treat their athletes.
“You’re gonna want this back”…. “you’re gonna wish you were a Navarro cheerleader again”. Watching this Netflix series made me miss being at Navarro much more than I ever thought I would. It made me feel like I was reliving everything over again. I would give anything to go back. I am so thankful for the amazing people and friendships I made from the 2 years I was there. All I can say is wow. I will NEVER forget my years as a Navarro cheerleader. It truly is something so special and until you are apart of it, you will never fully understand it… Monica Aldama, I am so thankful to have been coached by you. Not only were you an amazing coach, but you were an amazing role model and person ❤️ I love you Navarro… you will always have a piece of my heart. #FIOFMU
Over the course of six hour-long episodes, the series reexamines a sport that’s long been viewed in terms of exhausted stereotypes — the clichés that cheerleaders, typically ultra-thin women, are straight, white, fairly wealthy space cadets who float, prettily and problem-free, atop the school hierarchy.
What also makes the series so refreshing is that it layers peppy empowerment with explorations of the dark side of cheerleading — of how the sport can shatter prevailing cultural expectations as much as it can congeal them.
Case in point: Morgan Simianer. Abandoned by her parents, Morgan, too, has an intense devotion to cheerleading, particularly to the kinship bonds it can forge. Of the team’s imperious head coach, Monica Aldama, Morgan says: “(She) saw potential in me, and it felt like it was just the first time someone noticed me. It was like, ‘I’m not just nobody.’ ”
I'm still in shock!!!! Thank you for all the love and unconditional support. I couldn’t have made it this far without any of you. This experience has been amazing and I wouldn’t want change it for the world. Also I want to apologize for not being able to read everyone's messages, but just know that you all mean so much to me. I love y'all ❤️ #netflixcheer #rebel
But on top of so much else, “Cheer” is interested in power: what it looks like, what it can do. And when it comes to Morgan, the grip that Aldama has on her can be unsettling.
During practice, Aldama, whom the squad reveres as The Queen, remarks that one reason Morgan is valuable to the team is because she has “the look.”
I would like to take a moment and thank everyone who has reached out to me through texts, emails, DMs and phone calls. I am blown away by the love, support and encouraging words. It is scary to put yourself out there for the whole world to judge in just 6 hours of time, so thank you for loving me through it all. I will forever be grateful. ❤️
“Hopefully, I’ll be skinny enough so in our uniforms, you’ll be able to, like, see my ribs,” Morgan says, as she and a few other women on the team nervously weigh themselves. By the end of the series, her injured ribs have her writhing in pain, yet she refuses medical treatment that could keep her from practicing — from pleasing Aldama.
While many people have elevated the no-nonsense Aldama as the kind of leader America needs right now — when the men running the country are largely varying degrees of incompetent — “Cheer” seems warier of her fiefdom. Instead of simply caricaturing her as a badass woman, the series leaves viewers to grapple with how, as with any sport, cheerleading is capable of both changing lives for the better and being undermined by its own hierarchies.
The thrill of “Cheer” is that it’s more than entertainment — it’s yet another reflection of the messiness of life.
Hey guys! I want to thank you all so much for all of the love and support you have shown me! I never in a million years thought that I would get this kind of attention, especially from people outside the cheer world! It is crazy! I have been blessed to have some kind and loving people in my life. My “cheer moms” have looked out for me and helped me since I lost my mom when I was 16. Since CHEER came out, several people have reached out asking how they could help me. In response my cheer moms reactivated the Gofundme that they set up for me four years ago. I am overwhelmed at the response and generosity. I don’t really have the words to express how thankful I am for all of this and all of you. I have been so blessed in life and I’m so grateful for all of this love! Thank you all so much! I love you all so much!❤️ P.S. the link is in my bio:)