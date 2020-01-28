Man passes demand note in Independence bank robbery

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WJW)– A man held up the Citizens Bank on Rockside Woods Boulevard in Independence Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect passed a demand note, indicating he had a gun, to the teller, according to the Cleveland Division of the FBI. The employee complied and the man got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect was wearing a green Carhartt hooded sweatshirt and a red ball cap. He appeared to be in his 50s.

Anyone with information should call the Independence Police Department, the Cleveland Division of the FBI or Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.